Yoshida went 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Cubs.

Yoshida did not start the previous five games, as the Red Sox utilized Rafael Devers and Tyler O'Neill at designated hitter as they returned from injuries. He did his best to make up for lost time Saturday, doubling in a run while also adding three singles. While he has been used very little this week, the expectation is that Yoshida will remain the team's primary DH moving forward.