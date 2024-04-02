Share Video

Yoshida is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Yoshida has reached base in all five games this season but is hitting just .211 with a .581 OPS in 22 plate appearances. He'll take a seat Tuesday while Triston Casas serves as the designated hitter and Bobby Dalbec starts at first base.

