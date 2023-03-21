Masataka Yoshida homered and scored the winning run Monday in a 6-5 victory for Team Japan over Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic semifinals.

With Japan down 3-0, Yoshida blistered a homer to right that tied the game. After drawing a walk in the ninth, he came around to score the winning run on a Munetaka Murakami double that also scored Shohei Ohtani to give Japan the victory. Yoshida is expected to hit cleanup for the Red Sox in his rookie year but first will square off against Team USA in the World Baseball Classic finale.