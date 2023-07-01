Yoshida went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and stolen base in Friday's 5-0 win over Toronto.

Yoshida belted one of three home runs for Boston, which halted a five-game losing streak. And Yoshida halted a personal streak of futility with a first-inning single that stopped an 0-for-11 skid. He later homered in the sixth inning for his ninth in 72 games. The stolen base was his fourth of the season and first in 34 games.