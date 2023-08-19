Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and four RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Yankees.

Yoshida put an exclamation point on the Red Sox' four-run first inning, finding the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium when he ripped a three-run blast off of Jhony Brito. He plated another run in the second with an RBI single. Yoshida was on the bench for back-to-back games earlier this week as he battles through a slump in August, but he's now tallied two straight multi-hit efforts and his four RBI in this one more than doubled his total for the month.