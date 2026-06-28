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Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Homers in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yoshida went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Yoshida started it early with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was just the second homer of the season for Yoshida, who has been deployed as a leadoff four times within the last two weeks. Overall, the outfielder's role hasn't changed since the start of the season, even with the continued absence of Roman Anthony (finger). He's been limited mostly to designated hitter and pinch-hitting opportunities.

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