Yoshida went 2-for-4 with two homers and six RBI in Sunday's 12-5 win over the Brewers.

The Red Sox entered the eighth inning down 4-3 and finished up 12-5, largely in part due to the bat of Yoshida. He opened up the frame by going back-to-back with Justin Turner to give the Sox a 5-4 lead. He came back to the plate again and blew the game open with a grand slam to right field to extend the lead to 12-4. It was a breakout day for the rookie, and he rewarded fantasy managers who stayed patient with him with an unforgettable performance. Yoshida is now riding a four-game hit streak, and his lifted his slash line to .231/.329/.400 with three homers, 15 RBI, 11 runs and an 8:9 BB:K over 76 plate appearances. The 29-year-old also made mention that he's been working on his hitting mechanics and found a better one that works and is more comfortable for him. It certainly was on display Sunday and will hopefully continue to pay dividends moving forward.