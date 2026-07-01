Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Idle against southpaw

Yoshida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

He'll be on the bench Wednesday while southpaw Andrew Alvarez serves as a primary pitcher for the Nationals, and the left-handed-hitting Yoshida's opportunities versus righties could soon dry up as well. The Red Sox have already been using Yoshida as a part-time player versus righties of late while he's put together an uninspiring .246/.329/.345 slash line (88 wRC+) in those matchups for the season. With Yoshida having been limited to just five starts in the outfield, he's not providing much defensive value to offset the lack of production he's provided out of the designated-hitter spot.