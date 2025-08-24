Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
For the second time in the series, the left-handed-hitting Yoshida will bow out of the lineup while the Yankees send a left-handed pitcher (Carlos Rodon) to the bump. With Yoshida on the bench, Roman Anthony will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter, and Jhostynxon Garcia will pick up a start in right field.
