Yoshida is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

For the second time in the series, the left-handed-hitting Yoshida will bow out of the lineup while the Yankees send a left-handed pitcher (Carlos Rodon) to the bump. With Yoshida on the bench, Roman Anthony will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter, and Jhostynxon Garcia will pick up a start in right field.

