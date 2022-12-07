Yoshida agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Yoshida's posting fee for the Orix Buffaloes comes in at $15.4 million, so the Red Sox will be shelling out more than $105 million to sign the Japanese outfielder. The 29-year-old has been one of the best hitters in Nippon Professional Baseball since he debuted in 2016 and had a .336/.449/.559 slash line with 21 home runs and an 80:42 BB:K in 121 games last season, and his on-base skills should put him at or near the top of Boston's lineup.