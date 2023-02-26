Manager Alex Cora indicated Sunday that Yoshida won't bat leadoff and is more likely to hit in the middle of the order, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million contract Boston in early December and was presumed to be the leadoff option against right-handed starting pitchers, but the club apparently has different plans. Batting out of the middle of the lineup should still provide plenty of fantasy value for the 29-year-old, who had a .335/.449/.559 slash line with 21 home runs in 121 games in Japan last year.