Yoshida was removed from Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before exiting the contest.

Manager Alex Cora said Yoshida is fine, but the Red Sox are expected to hold the designated hitter out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays with Toronto set to bring lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the hill. Cora expects Yoshida back in the lineup Tuesday.