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Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Moves past illness, rejoins lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yoshida (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

After sitting out the previous two games while recovering from a bug that had been making its way around the Red Sox clubhouse, Yoshida has made enough progress in his recovery from the ailment to rejoin the lineup. The Red Sox will hope that the abbreviated absence won't disrupt Yoshida's rhythm at the plate; over his last seven games, he's gone 10-for-27 with a home run, three doubles, two walks, seven RBI and five runs.

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