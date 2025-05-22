The Red Sox transferred Yoshida (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from a right shoulder procedure he underwent in October. He restarted his throwing program earlier this week and is still likely several weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, so his move to the 60-day IL doesn't impact his return timeline. It does, however, open up a spot on Boston's 40-man roster for Ryan Noda, who was acquired from the Angels on Thursday.