Yoshida has moved up to the second spot in the Red Sox' batting order for Friday's game against the Guardians, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Yoshida has been Boston's regular cleanup hitter this season, but he and Rafael Devers will flip spots in the batting order for Friday's festivities. The move makes sense, as Yoshida is showing much better on-base skills thus far and Devers is displaying more power.