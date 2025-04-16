Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Yoshida (shoulder) is not close to a rebab assignment, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Yoshida continues to rehab in Fort Myers and is working on a throwing program. He's not going to be ready for duty in the majors until he's able to make throws from the outfield.
