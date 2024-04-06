Yoshida isn't in Boston's lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Yoshida will get a day off Saturday despite putting together a three-game hitting streak and recording a hit in seven of his first eight games. Bobby Dalbec will fill in as the Sox's DH and bat fifth.
