Yoshida is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Blue Jays.
Rob Refsnyder will patrol left field and Justin Turner will serve as Boston's designated hitter in Sunday's series finale at Toronto. Yoshida went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games of the three-game weekend set.
