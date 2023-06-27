Yoshida is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Jarren Duran, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo will start across the outfield for the Red Sox with Justin Turner filling the DH role. This looks to be a planned day of rest for Yoshida, who has produced a strong .299/.372/.466 batting line through his first 69 major-league games.
