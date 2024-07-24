Yoshida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Yoshida was included in the Red Sox's initial lineup, but he ended up being scratched after Boston opted to shift Rafael Devers (shoulder) to the designated-hitter spot after he got banged up in Tuesday's 6-0 win. Romy Gonzalez will shift from second base to third base, while Jamie Westbrook will enter the lineup at second base.