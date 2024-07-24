Yoshida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Yoshida was included in the Red Sox's initial lineup, but he ended up being scratched after Boston opted to shift Rafael Devers (shoulder) to the designated-hitter spot after he got banged up in Tuesday's 6-0 win. Romy Gonzalez will shift from second base to third base, while Jamie Westbrook will enter the lineup at second base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Breather versus left-hander•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: On bench vs. southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Racks up three hits, four RBI•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Clutch homer versus Yankees•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Sitting vs. lefty Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Starting Tuesday•