Yoshida (leg) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 29-year-old exited Saturday's contest after being struck in the leg by a 102-mph fastball, and he'll be held out of the starting nine for at least one game. X-rays came back negative, per Smith, and Yoshida will also have Monday's team off day to recover ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus Texas. Rob Refsnyder will man left field Sunday for the Red Sox.