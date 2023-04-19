Yoshida isn't starting Wednesday's game versus the Twins, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
An 0-for-14 stretch since April 11 has lowered Yoshida's average to a meager .167 - the rookie's pull-heavy approach has resulted in a ton of weak contact on the ground. Maybe a day off will help Yoshida reset and find his swing again.
