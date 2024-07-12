Yoshida is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida has a .923 OPS with five extra-base hits and 12 RBI over his past 14 games, but he'll head to the bench Friday as lefty Cole Ragans pitches for Kansas City. Tyler O'Neill will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Rob Refsnyder picks up a start in the outfield.