Yoshida is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Yoshida has a .923 OPS with five extra-base hits and 12 RBI over his past 14 games, but he'll head to the bench Friday as lefty Cole Ragans pitches for Kansas City. Tyler O'Neill will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Rob Refsnyder picks up a start in the outfield.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Racks up three hits, four RBI•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Clutch homer versus Yankees•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Sitting vs. lefty Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Starting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: On bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Lifted early Sunday•