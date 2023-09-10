Yoshida is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Alex Verdugo will start across the outfield as Justin Turner serves as Boston's designated hitter. This looks to be a routine day of rest for Yoshida, who went 3-for-6 with three singles and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to Baltimore.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Clobbers three-run homer•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Resting against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Homers, drives in four•