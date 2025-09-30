Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Out of lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida is absent from the lineup Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Yankees.
It will be lefty Max Fried on the bump for the Yankees, so the left-handed-hitting Yoshida will retreat to the bench to begin the contest. Rob Refsnyder is starting at designated hitter and batting leadoff for the Red Sox.
