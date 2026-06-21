Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Picks up steal

Yoshida went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Yoshida has hit safely in his last five games, going 6-for-18 (.333) in that span. The 32-year-old has settled into a part-time role lately as he battles Mickey Gasper for playing time as the designated hitter. Yoshida is hitting .248 on the year and has added a .660 OPS, one home run, two steals, 10 RBI and 15 runs scored over 164 plate appearances. His plate discipline remains pretty good, but with less power than ever, Yoshida doesn't add much in fantasy.