The Red Sox placed Yoshida on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a right shoulder labral repair, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Yoshida still isn't able to play defense as he works his way back from shoulder surgery, so he'll get a late start to the season. He's ramping up his throwing and could be ready to begin a rehab assignment before long.
