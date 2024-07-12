Yoshida went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional RBI in Thursday's 7-0 win against Oakland.
Yoshida put Boston on the board in the first inning with a two-run single and capped the team's scoring with a two-run homer in the sixth. He finished with his fourth multi-hit effort through nine games in July. Yoshida is batting .333 (12-for-36) over that stretch with two long balls, 11 RBI and five runs.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Clutch homer versus Yankees•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Sitting vs. lefty Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Starting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: On bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Lifted early Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Hitting bench Wednesday•