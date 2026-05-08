Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Receives uptick in playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay.
Yoshida is getting an opportunity with Roman Anthony (wrist) landing on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Without Anthony, the lefty-batting Yoshida has started two consecutive games and should continue to get work whenever the Red Sox face a right-hander.
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