Yoshida is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest against the Cubs.

It marks the fourth straight game that Yoshida is absent from the lineup. Devers is getting another start at designated hitter Friday and the Red Sox don't seem to trust Yoshida in the outfield, leading to him receiving just one plate appearance so far this week. The plan is for Devers to return to third base Saturday, with Yoshida being used at DH that day.