Yoshida (forearm) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Marlins.
Yoshida will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with soreness in his forearm after being hit by a pitch over the weekend. The left-handed hitting outfielder will sit with Rob Refsnyder getting a start in left field against southpaw Braxton Garrett and the Marlins.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Out with sore forearm•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Homers in win•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Not starting nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Four hits in blowout win•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Idle versus lefty•