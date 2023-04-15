Yoshida (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Rob Refsnyder will cover left field and bat third versus the Angels and left-hander Tyler Anderson. Justin Turner is the designated hitter. Yoshida will aim to return Sunday from the right hamstring tightness that has now cost him four straight games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Returning Sunday at latest•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: In line for Saturday return•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Held out again Friday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Out again Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Expected back Friday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Scratched with hamstring tightness•