Yoshida was hit by a pitch on the hand during the seventh inning and removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Boston manager Alex Cora said Yoshida is okay but will not start Monday in Toronto with a left-hander on the mound. The manager expects Yoshida back in the lineup Tuesday.
