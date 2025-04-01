Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Yoshida (shoulder/back) has been cleared to resume baseball activities and took approximately 50 swings with a bat Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MLB.com reports.

Yoshida opened the season on the 10-day injured list while he continues his rehab program for the labral repair surgery he underwent Oct. 3. The 31-year-old was also managing back tightness at the tail end of spring training, but after a brief shutdown period, he's now resumed focusing on rehabbing the shoulder. Yoshida was able to serve as a designated hitter during the Grapefruit League, but he'll need to complete a throwing program and play the outfield in some minor-league rehab games before being activated from the IL. Cora said that Yoshida is feeling better but still not doing any throwing, so Yoshida's season debut wouldn't appear to be imminent.