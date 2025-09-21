Yoshida went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Yoshida extended an RBI streak to five games when his single plated the second run in Boston's three-run ninth inning. He's knocked in six runs during the streak. September has been the most productive month for the lefty-hitting Yoshida, who is batting .302 (13-for-43) with nine RBI over 13 contests. He should see regular work as the designated hitter against right-handers over the final week of the regular season.