Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Runs RBI streak to five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays.
Yoshida extended an RBI streak to five games when his single plated the second run in Boston's three-run ninth inning. He's knocked in six runs during the streak. September has been the most productive month for the lefty-hitting Yoshida, who is batting .302 (13-for-43) with nine RBI over 13 contests. He should see regular work as the designated hitter against right-handers over the final week of the regular season.
