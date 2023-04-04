Yoshida went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to Pittsburgh.
Yoshida hit his first home run in a Boston uniform, going over the wall in left field, and tied the game in the bottom half of the first inning. He's hit safely in three of the first four games, going 5-for-17 with five runs and five RBI. What has been learned so far is that Boston has a powerful lineup, which make middle-of-the-order bats like Yoshida promising fantasy contributors.
