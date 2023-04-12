Yoshida has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays with right hamstring soreness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The injury is not believed to be serious, but the Red Sox won't have Yoshida play through the tightness in the early part of April. Raimel Tapia will now play left field for Boston on Wednesday with Enrique Hernandez moving over to center and Bobby Dalbec handling shortstop duties.
