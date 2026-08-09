Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Sitting against righty

Yoshida is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

After he taking a seat against Athletics left-hander Gage Jump in Saturday's 7-3 loss, the left-handed-hitting Yoshida now finds himself on the bench versus a righty (J.T. Ginn) in the series finale. Yoshida should still be included in the lineup against righties more often than not, as his absence Sunday looks to be the result of right fielder Wilyer Abreu being eased back in as the Red Sox's designated hitter after a sore calf kept him from playing Saturday.