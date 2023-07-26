Yoshida went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Atlanta.
Yoshida shined at the plate with his fifth multi-hit effort over 10 games since the All-Star break. The outfielder is slashing .349/.378/.605 with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI over that span. Earlier in the game, he was part of an ignominious team achievement. Atlanta turned an 8-3-5 triple play, the first time that's happened since 1884.
