Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Socks first homer of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 13-1 win over the Twins.
The 32-year-old launched a solo shot off position player Kody Clemens in the ninth inning, giving Yoshida his first homer of the year in his 13th game. After a very belated start to his campaign due to offseason shoulder surgery, Yoshida has a .239/.255/.370 slash line with three doubles, two steals, three runs and four RBI in 47 plate appearances since his activation in early July. He's been seeing consistent playing time since the All-Star break, but Yoshida's role could become more secure of the Red Sox are able to flip one of their young outfielders before the trade deadline.
