Yoshida (shoulder) is likely to begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Yoshida has seen action in five games this spring at designated hitter, but his throwing progression has been built up to just 60 feet as he comes back from right shoulder surgery and it appears the Red Sox would like him to be available to play the outfield before he's included on the roster. Rafael Devers (shoulders) currently appears likely to open the season as Boston's DH, so it's not clear what kind of role Yoshida will have once he joins the active roster.