Yoshida will serve as the designated hitter in Monday's game against the Angels, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

This will be the second straight start at DH for Yoshida, who returned to the lineup Sunday after missing four games due to a hamstring injury. He went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's win. Yoshida had been available off the bench as a pinch hitter Friday and Saturday, but the Red Sox did not need that service.