Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Yoshida might require surgery on his injured left thumb, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Yoshida was placed on the injured list Wednesday with what has been termed a left thumb strain. Cora noted Thursday that the medical staff is still gathering information regarding the injury before a decision is made on next steps for Yoshida, but it appears surgery is one of the possibilities. More clarity on the designated hitter's status should be available by the weekend.