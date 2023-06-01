Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run in a loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

Yoshida put the Red Sox on the board with a solo shot to right field in the second inning and came around to score following a double in the eighth. The outfielder tallied his fourth straight multi-hit game, during which he's batting a scorching .643 (9-for-14). The long ball was his first since May 4, but Yoshida has been very impressive offensively in his first MLB campaign, slashing .317/.391/.508 while walking nearly as many times (20) as he's struck out (21).