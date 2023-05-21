Yoshida went 1-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Yoshida also reached on a fielder's choice, which led to his stolen base in the fourth inning. The outfielder hasn't shown overwhelming speed so far, racking up three steals in his first 38 major-league games. He's hit safely in six of his last seven contests and is now batting .295 with an .863 OPS, six home runs, 28 RBI, 26 runs scored, nine doubles and one triple this season.