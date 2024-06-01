Yoshida (thumb) took live batting practice in Boston on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Yoshida was able to take another step in his recovery from the strain left thumb that has sidelined him since May 1. The outfielder said Saturday that he is "over the injury and it's a matter of building up," according to Abraham. Yoshida will likely need to embark on a multi-start rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list.