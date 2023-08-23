Yoshida is absent from the lineup Wednesday at Houston.

Justin Turner will occupy the designated-hitter role for the visiting Red Sox and Wilyer Abreu will start in left field. Yoshida appears to be getting a scheduled day off after going 1-for-5 with a single in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. He boasts a .295/.349/.459 batting line with 13 home runs, 61 RBI, eight stolen bases and 61 runs scored through his first 111 major-league games.