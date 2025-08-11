Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Taking seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida is not in the Red Sox's starting lineup against the Astros on Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Yoshida will be available off the bench while Roman Anthony serves as the DH and Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu man the outfield from left to right. Yoshida went 4-for-11 with one double, one home run and four RBI during Boston's three-game weekend series against San Diego.
