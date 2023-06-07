Yoshida went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Guardians.

The MLB rookie kicked off Boston's comeback victory in the sixth inning, ripping a leadoff double and scoring on an Enrique Hernandez single. Yoshida continues to impress during his first season in North America, and with seven multi-hit performances in his last 10 games he's boosted his batting average to .319 -- second in the American League behind Bo Bichette's .332.