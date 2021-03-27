Andriese was scratched from his spring start against the Pirates on Saturday due to contact tracing, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora announced Saturday that right-hander Matt Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19, and Andriese is one of several members of the organization who will be away from the team due to contact tracing. Andriese is expected to serve as a swingman for Boston this year, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to the team in time for Opening Day.